Credit Suisse Group Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,470.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,024.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.67. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

