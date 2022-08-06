Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Criteo Price Performance
Criteo stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 398,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,404. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also
