Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Criteo stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 398,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,404. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

