Critical Review: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 7 2 0 2.10 Commerzbank 0 4 5 0 2.56

Commerzbank has a consensus target price of $9.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Commerzbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerzbank is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Commerzbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 12.25 $334.21 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $12.91 billion 0.71 $509.92 million N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Auto Trader Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products; interest, currency, and liquidity management services, as well as wealth management services. The company operates approximately 790 branches. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

