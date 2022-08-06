CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CROAT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $85,778.43 and $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,239,080 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

