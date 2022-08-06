Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.
CROX stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.
In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
