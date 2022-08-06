Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-3.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.50-$10.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,124. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 573.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.