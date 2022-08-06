CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.55.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

