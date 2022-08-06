Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Achieves $831,236.09

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $831,236.09 and $66,576.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00624964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.