Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00018559 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,944 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

