Crypto Kombat Market Cap Reaches $44,913.05 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00019164 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $44,913.05 and $44.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00621766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

