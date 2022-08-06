CryptoBlades Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $858,490.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00008010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,951 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
