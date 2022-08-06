CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.08

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as low as C$16.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 93,035 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

