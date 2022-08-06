Cubiex Hits Market Cap of $91,861.92 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $91,861.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 120.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Buying and Selling Cubiex

