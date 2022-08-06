Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIS stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

