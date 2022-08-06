Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $551.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

