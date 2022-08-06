Cypress Capital LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,901,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,744 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,239,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 68.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

