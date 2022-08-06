Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.32. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.