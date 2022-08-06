DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $179.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $328,078.38 and approximately $179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.25 or 0.99952189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00046285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00029626 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001459 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

