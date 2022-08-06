DAOventures (DVD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,755.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $172,559.14 and approximately $39,755.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009328 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.
DAOventures Profile
DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.
DAOventures Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
