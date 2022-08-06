Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASTY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($44.33) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.55) to €46.50 ($47.94) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

