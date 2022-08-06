Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($167.01) to €160.00 ($164.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($44.33) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.64) to €43.50 ($44.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $43.01 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dassault Systèmes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

