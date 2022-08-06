Databroker Trading Down 7.3% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. "

