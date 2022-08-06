Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €15.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €14.30 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.46) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.65) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.20) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.40) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

