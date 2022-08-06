Decentraland (MANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $228.75 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $228.75 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,575,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,429,697 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

