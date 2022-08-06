Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Capitalization Tops $286,818.01 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $286,818.01 and approximately $9.89 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.