Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.39%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

