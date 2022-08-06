Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
DEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 60,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $74,434.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.