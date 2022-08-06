Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

DEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 60,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $74,434.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

