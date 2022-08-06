Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE:DK opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 208,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 996,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

