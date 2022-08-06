Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $337,031.92 and $24,479.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

