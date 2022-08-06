dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.28

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 23918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

dentalcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.58.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

