DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 3,710,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,619. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

