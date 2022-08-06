Desjardins Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.
PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.10.
Premium Brands Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE:PBH opened at C$100.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$87.06 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
