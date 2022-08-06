Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €350.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($360.82) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($329.90) price target on Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($335.05) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($350.52) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at €295.05 ($304.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €284.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €282.25. Linde has a 1-year low of €244.00 ($251.55) and a 1-year high of €315.35 ($325.10). The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

