Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €80.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €78.60 ($81.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €76.87 and its 200-day moving average is €90.30. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($157.94).

Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

