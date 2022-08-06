Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $229.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 44.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

