Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $385.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.88.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $345.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.59. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,912 shares of company stock worth $13,038,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

