Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.73) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.06) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($24.20) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.38).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,667 ($20.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.28. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,724.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,687.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,406.16). In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,406.16). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.60), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,208,547.67).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

