Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 4.6 %

FRA DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.81. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.