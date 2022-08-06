Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). Approximately 395,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.73 million and a PE ratio of -300.00.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

