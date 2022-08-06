Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million. Digi International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Digi International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

