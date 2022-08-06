Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million. Digi International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Digi International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.