Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $288,427.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Digital Fitness
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,773,540 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
