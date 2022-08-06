Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 9,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.
Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.