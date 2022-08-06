DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as low as C$1.17. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 21,191 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$98.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( TSE:DRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$48.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

