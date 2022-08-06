Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 25,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 72,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISA. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 7,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 127,331 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

