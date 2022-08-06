DOGGY (DOGGY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $873,704.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $873,704.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,638,397 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
