Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16), reports. The business had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DBM opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,930.

DBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

