Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16), reports. The business had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DBM opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,930.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

