Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 9,771 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,975,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,719,271.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of 120.58 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

