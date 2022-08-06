DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.62.

DASH opened at $80.29 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

