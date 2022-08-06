Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued an initiates rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 22.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,727,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after acquiring an additional 508,556 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 879.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

