Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

